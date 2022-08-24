CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Genito Road in Chesterfield.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, the crash took place at the intersection of Genito Road and Kelly Green Drive, near Clover Hill High School. One driver has been taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Photo: Sgt. Rollins. Chesterfield Police

According to Sergeant Rollins of Chesterfield Police, the driver of the pickup truck ignored a stop sign and was not wearing a seat belt.