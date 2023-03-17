CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash near the Kyle Stoeckli Memorial Bridge on Friday morning.

Around 8 a.m. on Friday, March 17, officers were called to the corner of Genito Road and Woolridge Road for a motor vehicle accident.

According to police, one person was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of a silver sedan was charged with failure to yield.

(Courtesy of Chesterfield County Police Department)

(Courtesy of Chesterfield County Police Department)

There is no further information available at this time.