One person killed, another injured in crash on Charter Colony Parkway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was killed on impact in a crash near the 800 block of Charter Colony Parkway today around 6 p.m.The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating currently investigating the crash.

Police say that a red pickup truck driven by an adult male was headed south when it swerved into the northbound lane and hit a grey SUV. The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene and the other driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are not releasing the name of the deceased at this time.

