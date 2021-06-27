One person killed in single-car crash in Chesterfield on Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a crash that occurred Sunday morning and left one person dead.

Officers responded to a scene on Cogbill Rd. shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Police say the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling east on Cogbill when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and cut across both lanes of travel before hitting a tree. The driver was taken to a local hospital where they later died.

The driver’s identity is being withheld until next of kin are notified. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

If you have any information about this crash, call Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-0660 or use the P3 app.