CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person has been displaced from their home after a morning house fire in Chesterfield on Monday.

Around 6:40 a.m., Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews responded to a residential house fire at the 11700 block of Olde Coach Drive.

Crews arrived to the single-family dwelling with heavy fire showing.

The fire was contained by Chesterfield Fire and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the flames.

There were no reported injuries.

Chesterfield house fire on Olde Coach Drive. (Photo: Howie Williams/WRIC)

Chesterfield house fire on Olde Coach Drive. (Photo: Howie Williams/WRIC)