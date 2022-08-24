A crash in Chesterfield County has closed several lanes on Interstate 95 near 288. (VDOT)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A three-car crash in Chesterfield County has sent one person to the hospital and closed several lanes on Interstate 95 northbound near 288.

The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 near the Willis Road exit. Virginia State Police said a trash truck hit a Prius, causing the car to be pushed into a utility truck during work zone congestion in the area.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS are at the scene. The driver of the Prius was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. State police said the crash remains under investigation.

Traffic backups in the area reached at least two miles. The north left shoulder, left lane and center lane are all closed. The far right lane remains open for travel.

Stay with 8News for breaking news updates as they become available.