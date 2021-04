A car flipped upside after a crash involving another vehicle on Jefferson Davis Highway. (Photos by 8News)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police are on the scene of a crash on Jefferson Davis Highway.

Police told 8News that two vehicles were involved in the incident in the 6100 block of Jefferson Davis Highway near a 7-Eleven.

Officials say one person was transported to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

All southbound lanes are closed at this time.

