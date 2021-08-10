Opposing groups of protesters gather outside of Chesterfield School Board meeting ahead of mask decision

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield School Board is expected to come to a decision tonight about their mask policy for the upcoming school year. Ahead of that vote, multiple protesters gathered outside of the meeting space.

Some protesters were there in support of a mask requirement and others were there against it. On each side of the argument, protesters spoke in support of their cause and carried signs laying out their demands.

Each group had at least 30 participants.

In an update posted to the school’s website last month, school leaders said they were reviewing federal, state and local coronavirus guidance ahead of today’s meeting.