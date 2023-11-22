CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An organization is accepting donations of gifts for the holidays that will go to the children of Virginia State University (VSU) Police Officer Bruce Foster — who is in the hospital after being shot in mid-November.

Chesterfield County Police officers said Officer Foster was shot while responding to a disturbance on Sunday, Nov. 12, on the 3400 block of Boisseau Street.

One suspect, Reginald L. King, 21, of Chesterfield County, reportedly gave Foster false information and ran away. As Foster tried to detain him, another suspect, Deonta Blount, 21, of Chester allegedly shot Foster from behind.

Other officials who responded to the scene at around 1:30 a.m. found Foster hurt and shortly thereafter took him to Virginia University Commonwealth University Medical Center in Richmond for life-threatening injuries.

As a result of his injuries, doctors diagnosed Foster with paralysis from the waist down.

The VALE Foundation — an organization that supports and honors fallen and injured Virginia law enforcement officers — announced that it is accepting donations of clothing and gifts that will go to Foster’s four children for the holidays.

Donations will be accepted from Dec. 1 through Dec. 20, according to organizers.

The following are the clothing sizes and gift information of Foster’s children, according to the VALE Foundation:

1-year-old girl: Wears clothing for an 18 to 24 month-old Shoe size: 4c Enjoys light-up singing and moving toys, books that make sounds and singalong books

11-year-old boy: Wears a men’s small Shoe size: men’s 8.5-9 Enjoys playing Roblox, an online game

16-year-old boy: Wears a men’s medium Shoe size: men’s 9.5-10 Hoping for an Xbox gaming system or a PlayStation gaming system

17-year-old boy: Clothing men’s medium-large Shoe size: men’s 11.5 Also hoping for an Xbox gaming system or a PlayStation gaming system



Anyone looking to drop off gifts can do so at one of the following places:

Bistro 804 — located at 443 North Ridge Road in Richmond

Henrico PAL — located at 2401 Hartman Street in Richmond

Chesterfield County Police Department Headquarters — located 10001 Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield

Midlothian Substation — located at 20 North Providence Road in Richmond

Woodlake Substation — located at 6812 Woodlake Commons Loop in the Midlothian area of Richmond

Southern Area Substation — located at 2920 West Hundred Road in the Chester area of Chesterfield County

Gift card and monetary donations can be mailed to the VALE Foundation – Foster Family P.O Box 9772, Henrico County, Va. 23228.

Anyone looking to donate money to Foster’s family can do so at the VALE Foundation’s website.