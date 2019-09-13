Origin of boulder blamed for Chesterfield crash a mystery: ‘It’s kind of surreal’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A gigantic boulder in the middle of Hull Street Road caused a car crash in Chesterfield Friday morning. How it got there is still a mystery.

“I came across a giant boulder in the road and several yards down from that there was a car flipped over,” said Chris Moreau, who drove past the scene on his way to work shortly before 4 a.m.

Chesterfield Police tweeted photos of the scene at the 14800 block of Route 360 near Woodlake.

“You see this in West Virginia and when you’re driving to Virginia Tech or something. You got all these mountains and the fences, boulders are a possibility, but here in Hull Street? A boulder? It’s kind of surreal,” Moreau said.

This picnic table-sized boulder caused a car to flip over on Hull Street Road early this morning. There were no serious injuries. On @8NEWS at 5 & 6 I speak with someone who saw it for himself while driving to work. pic.twitter.com/cKIGis3EJq — Laura Perrot 8News (@LauraCPerrot) September 13, 2019

The crash temporarily left one eastbound lane open. VDOT removed the picnic table-sized boulder by 5:30 a.m. but you could still see remnants of the crash later in the day.

“It was a boulder. It’s not tiny. I mean, it was definitely probably the size of me,” Moreau told 8News. “It was taking up pretty much the center lane.”

Moreau thinks the boulder could have fallen off a truck.

“I’m guessing with all the construction around here, it could’ve been they removed from one of the construction sites and it fell off the back of the truck,” he said.

Officials still do not know how the boulder got there, but VDOT said they also suspect it may have fallen off a tractor trailer.

“A boulder on Hull Street, it’s just something you don’t see everyday. Happy Friday the 13th,” said Moreau.