CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A major road in Chesterfield County has been closed since Friday evening due to a downed tree and power lines, according to fire crews.

According to Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Services, Osborne Road in Chester is closed from Cedar Lane to Cliff Lawn Drive until further notice.

This road was first closed on Friday, Sept. 30 at 9:51 a.m. The road was closed due to a downed tree and downed power lines, according to Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Services.

Drivers should plan accordingly and use alternative routes.