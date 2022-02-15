Otterdale Road project to reduce flooding, improve drainage begins next month in Chesterfield

Often flooded Otterdale Road is dealing with high water issues once again.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Otterdale Road Drainage Improvement Project is set to begin in March 2022 in Chesterfield County.

In May 2021, Chesterfield County announced on Wednesday that the Transportation Department is planning to spend $25 million to reduce flooding on Otterdale Road by improving drainage crossings.

The project includes three new bridges across the section of road between Genito and Woolridge roads. The bridges will cross three creeks — Otterdale Branch, Horsepen and Blackman — in order to prevent future flooding on the road. Areas leading up to the bridges will also be elevated an extra 8 feet.

The construction company involved has developed a webpage detailing the project logistics and timelines to keep residents informed, according to the county.

There will be a “Pardon Our Dust” virtual meeting on Thursday, Feb. 17 from 6:30 p.m. 8 p.m.

You can visit the project web page to learn more.