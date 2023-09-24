CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All outdoor sports fields in Chesterfield County owned by the Department of Parks and Recreation will be closed on Sunday due to weather.

A spokesperson for the department said that all grass rectangle and diamond fields for all sports, — including soccer, football, baseball, softball, lacrosse, field hockey, etc. — will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 23 due to weather.

This comes after the state felt the effects of Tropical Storm Ophelia, including flooding, heavy downpours and intense wind, which later downgraded to a Post-Tropical Storm.

Anyone looking to reschedule a game or event, or receive a refund can do so by contacting athletics@chesterfield.gov.