CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A major power outage in northern Chesterfield left thousands of Dominion Energy customers without power on Friday afternoon.

As of 12:50 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, just over 2,800 customers were without power in the Bon Air area, according to a Dominion Energy power outage map.

The estimated time for power to be restored was stated to be between 4 and 7 p.m. on Friday.

According to Dominion Energy, the outage is being caused by a circuit that is out.

