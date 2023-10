CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Free after-school snacks and dinner will be offered at more than 30 schools throughout Chesterfield County for students who participate in after-school activities.

Elementary Schools

Bellwood Elementary: Dinner offered 4:05-4:35 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Dinner offered 4:05-4:35 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Bensley Elementary: Snacks offered 2:30-3 p.m. and dinner offered 4-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.

Snacks offered 2:30-3 p.m. and dinner offered 4-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. Beulah Elementary: Snacks offered 4-4:45 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Snacks offered 4-4:45 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Chalkley Elementary: Snacks offered 3:15-3:30 p.m. and dinner offered 4:30-5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Snacks offered 3:15-3:30 p.m. and dinner offered 4:30-5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy: Snacks offered 3:45-4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Snacks offered 3:45-4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Crestwood Elementary: Snacks offered 4-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Nov. 27.

Snacks offered 4-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Nov. 27. Curtis Elementary: Snacks offered 4:20-4:45 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Snacks offered 4:20-4:45 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Ecoff Elementary: Snacks offered 4-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Snacks offered 4-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Enon Elementary: Snacks offered 4:15-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

Snacks offered 4:15-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Ettrick Elementary: Dinner offered 3:55-4:30 p.m. and snacks offered 4:55-5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Dinner offered 3:55-4:30 p.m. and snacks offered 4:55-5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. *Falling Creek Elementary: Dinner offered 4-4:45 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Dinner offered 4-4:45 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Harrowgate Elementary: Snacks offered 4-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Snacks offered 4-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Hening Elementary: Snacks offered 3:45-4 p.m. on Thursdays starting Nov. 2.

Snacks offered 3:45-4 p.m. on Thursdays starting Nov. 2. Hopkins Elementary: Snacks offered 4:15-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Snacks offered 4:15-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Gates Elementary: Snacks offered 4-4:30 p.m. Thursdays.

Snacks offered 4-4:30 p.m. Thursdays. Matoaca Elementary: Snacks offered 3:15-3:35 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Snacks offered 3:15-3:35 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Reams Road Elementary: Snacks offered 4:30-4:45 p.m. Thursdays.

Snacks offered 4:30-4:45 p.m. Thursdays. Salem Church Elementary: Snacks offered 3:30-3:45 p.m. Mondays.

Snacks offered 3:30-3:45 p.m. Mondays. Spring Run Elementary: Snacks offered 3:55-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.

Middle Schools

Bailey Bridge Middle: Snacks offered 2:15-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Snacks offered 2:15-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Elizabeth Davis Middle: Snacks offered 2:05-2:20 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Snacks offered 2:05-2:20 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Falling Creek Middle: Dinner offered 2:10-2:30 p.m. and snacks offered 4:40-4:55 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Breakfast offered 6:45-7:15 a.m. at Saturday Academy.

Dinner offered 2:10-2:30 p.m. and snacks offered 4:40-4:55 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Breakfast offered 6:45-7:15 a.m. at Saturday Academy. Manchester Middle: Snacks offered 2:45-3:05 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.

Snacks offered 2:45-3:05 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. Matoaca Middle: Dinner offered 2-2:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Dinner offered 2-2:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Providence Middle: Snacks offered 2-2:30 p.m. and dinner offered 4:30-4:45 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Snacks offered 2-2:30 p.m. and dinner offered 4:30-4:45 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Salem Church Middle: Snacks offered 2:10-2:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

High Schools

Carver College and Career Academy: Dinner offered 5:30-6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Dinner offered 5:30-6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Thomas Dale High: Dinner offered 3-4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Dinner offered 3-4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Manchester High: Dinner offered 3:10-3:40 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Dinner offered 3:10-3:40 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Matoaca High: Dinner offered 3-3:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Dinner offered 3-3:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Meadowbrook High: Dinner offered 3-3:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

During intersessions, year-round schools Bellwood Elementary and Falling Creek Elementary — which are marked above with an asterisk — will not offer after-school meals but will provide morning snacks and lunch during their regular breakfast and lunch times.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Chesterfield County Schools said participating schools are located in areas where 50% of students qualify for free or reduced-price meals.

In the coming weeks, Chesterfield County Schools said more schools are expected to begin offering after-school meals, which will continue through the spring. Meals are served first come, first served and all food must be eaten on-site.