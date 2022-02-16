Over 500 new housing units get planning commission approval in Chesterfield

Conceptual elevation of the Hamlet on Falling Creek. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Planning Commission has recommended approval of two developments in the county totaling 565 new units of housing.

The developments are known as “The Hamlet at Falling Creek” and “Parke at Cold Creek.” Both won unanimous approval from the commission, meaning they will likely have an easy time winning final approval before the Board of Supervisors at their next meeting on Feb. 23.

The Hamlet at Falling Creek

The Hamlet at Falling Creek, which is being proposed by Middleburg Communities, would be a mixed-use development with commercial, residential, and light industrial portions.

The homes would include up to 60 townhomes for sale, 260 multi-family apartments for rent, and 45 single-family homes split between those to be sold and rented out. The proffered conditions also include construction of a pool, fitness center, dog park and extensive pedestrian walkways.

An overview of the planned development. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

The conditions also include payment of a $2,138,040 cash proffer by the developers to the county to pay for road improvements in the surrounding area, in addition to the improvements required on the site itself.

The plan also includes 35,000 square feet of commercial space, concentrated on the area fronting Genito Road.

Parke at Cold Creek

The proposal for the Parke at Cold Creek is being led by Markel-Eagle Advisors. The development would feature 200 single-family homes, but there’s a catch – no one under the age of 19 would be permitted to live in the neighborhood.

That’s because one of the conditions proffered by the developers is an “age-restriction” clause, designed to reserve the development for older people.

The proposed plan for the Parke at Cold Creek. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

The amenities included in the proffer are appropriately targeted to a more mature audience, with pickleball courts, a bocce court and extensive walking trails proposed.

County staff, of course, predicted no impact on the local school division, although the permit documents indicate the developers agreed to complete a number of improvements on nearby Otterdale Road to help mitigate traffic impacts.