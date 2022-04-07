CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Over 500 people are without power near Meadowbrook High School on Iron Bridge Road after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole.

According to the outage map. 525 people are currently without power as of 6:45 a.m. on Jessup Road and the surrounding area.

All eastbound lanes are closed on Iron Bridge Road but westbound lanes remain open. Chippenham Parkway’s eastbound exit is closed off by Virginia State Police.

Map of outages on Iron Bridge Road as of 6:45 a.m.

The estimated time of restoration is predicted to be between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., and crews are on scene working now.

An adult man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.