Over two years later, man sentenced for role in deadly hit-and-run crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man will spend one year in prison for a felony hit-and-run following a guilty plea on Thursday. The 2018 crash left one woman dead and four children without their mother.

The crash victim, Selena Galvan-Santos was walking in the road near her home in the 600 Block of Chinaberry Drive at about 3:20 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2018 when she was hit by a car.

Almost an entire year after the deadly crash, Chesterfield police arrested Patrick E. Nolan on Sept. 27, 2019. He was charged with felony-hit-and-run.

According to court documents, Nolan appeared in court for his sentencing today and was sentenced to 11 years with 10 years suspended.

Lieutenant J.R. Lamb with Chesterfield police tweeted about the sentencing on Thursday afternoon.