Overturned tractor trailer on VA-288 in Chesterfield causing delays

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor trailer that overturned on VA-288 in Chesterfield County is causing delays.

The Virginia State Police said the incident took place on VA-288 in the vicinity of the ramp to I-95 at 2:40 p.m. They said a tractor trailer went off the left side of the road and overturned.

The driver, Joshua Smith, 40, of Ohio, did not report any injuries. Smith was charged with reckless driving and VSP said the investigation is ongoing.

Because of this incident the off ramp from VA-288 to I-95 is still blocked. VDOT said motorists can expect delays in the vicinity of the ramp.





This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.