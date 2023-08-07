CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An overturned vehicle crash on Interstate 95 is causing significant delays to drivers in Chesterfield County.

The crash was first reported around 10:20 a.m. and is located on I-95 North near the Woods Edge Road exit.

According to VDOT, there is currently a two-mile-long backup. The north left shoulder, left lane, center lane and right shoulder are all closed. In the opposite direction, the south left shoulder and left lane are closed.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.