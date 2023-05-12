CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield massage parlor owner is facing charges after police say several employees were performing sexual acts for payment.

Police confirmed to 8News that the 41-year-old owner, Fen Li, was arrested last week and charged with two counts of maintaining a bawdy place, which according to the Virginia Code means a building or location used for “lewdness, assignation, or prostitution.”

Investigators believe workers at Li’s business, Lee Flower BodyWork Massage, were performing sex acts for money.

When 8News arrived at Lee Flower on Friday, May 12, the business that seemed to be up and running despite the owners’ recent arrest. What looked like customers and employees were going in and out of the building, but none of them wanted to speak about what might actually be happening behind those doors.

According to the state corporation commission, the parlor located off of Chester Square Road has been in operation since May 23, 2019, and its business license is currently active and in good standing.

Credit: 8News

Those nearby say they’ve been concerned about the business’s operation for months. One nearby business owner says he has been skeptical of the business for at least six months.

“Usually the only type of business that she has there is late at night,” the business owner said. “9 o’ clock they start bumping the sidewalk from 9 to 9:30, from 9:30 to 10, from 10 to 10:30, from 11 to 11:30. And that’s not massages. You know, that’s, you know what they’re getting.”

The business owner describes the area as a close knit community that does not need this kind of alleged activity.

“During the days, you know, I guess nobody wants to be seen pulling up, you know, and usually people come in here in the nights they park on the other side, they don’t pull up in front of the establishment,” the owner said.

Li has an arraignment set for Monday morning. She is facing up to two years in jail and a $5,000 fine.