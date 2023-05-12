CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The owner of a Chesterfield massage parlor has been charged under a Virginia code that outlaws “bawdy places” — but what does that even mean?

Fen Li, 42, the owner of Lee Flower BodyWork Massage in the Chester area, was arrested this week on two counts of “keeping a bawdy place” — a misdemeanor charge under Virginia law.

Location of Lee Flower BodyWork Massage in Chesterfield County.

But what is a bawdy place?

Essentially, it’s an antiquated term for a brothel, though the Virginia Code is broad enough that the law could cover other licentious activity. The code defines a bawdy place as a building or location used for “lewdness, assignation, or prostitution.”

According to Chesterfield police, several of Li’s employees “performed illegal sexual acts for payment.”

If convicted, Li could face up to two years in jail and a $5,000 fine.