Owner of dog shot and killed by Chesterfield officer says animal wasn’t aggressive

Days after an officer shot and killed an ‘aggressive’ dog that reportedly charged at him in a Chesterfield County neighborhood, the animal’s owner is speaking out claiming the dog she knew wouldn’t harm anyone.

The dog’s family told 8News the dog they knew wasn’t an aggressive animal. They are still piecing together how an accidental escape by their two dogs ended with one of them being shot twice and killed by a Chesterfield police officer.

“They didn’t cover it or hide it or anything,” recalled Kaylee Liverman, who came out of her home to see police and her family’s dog shot dead, just feet from their lawn. “It was just sitting there, and now I’ll never be able to unsee it and that’s awful; it’s so awful.”

“I can’t even explain how I was feeling in that moment.” Kaylee Liverman

Police said both the family’s dog got out of the house on Greame Hall Circle a little before 2 p.m. last Friday and chased a woman and a man into their homes.

“Those dogs would not have hurt,” insisted Liverman.

But a neighbor who witnessed the incident unfold said he saw the dog run at the responding officer ‘aggressively’ and ‘viciously’ on the woman’s walkway. The officer used his baton to create separation, striking it four or five times before resulting to shooting the animal.

“He went out of his way to take our dog away from us,” Liverman said. “He shot that sweet dog twice … Two times. That was so unnecessary.”

Liverman believes one accidental incident like this should never warrant an immediate death sentence.

“Your first immediate instinct should not be to pull out your gun and shoot,” she said. “And if you do need to get out a gun, shoot them in the hind leg, shoot them in the ear, shoot them somewhere else. It is not relevant to take something’s life like that.”

8News reached out to Chesterfield Police and requested bodycam footage of the incident after the family insisted their dog wouldn’t have attacked the officer. Police denied our request, citing it’s still an active criminal investigation.