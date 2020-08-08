Pair still sought in Chesterfield Wendy’s robbery

Authorities are looking for two men accused of entering a Wendy’s in Chesterfield County and leaving with cash, not burgers.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are looking for two men accused of entering a Wendy’s in Chesterfield County and leaving with cash, not burgers.

Back on Jan. 25, law enforcement says two unarmed men entered the fast-food restaurant on Hopkins Road around 1:15 a.m. and stole $1,600 in cash after assaulting an employee. The men ran off on foot in an undisclosed location.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 suspects sought in Wendy’s robbery

The first suspect is was wearing a black ball cap, hoodie, jacket, pants, shoes and white gloves. The second suspect was wearing a dark shirt, denim or gray pants, and white-and-red shoes.

If you can help solve this crime, or have information about any unsolved crime and/or wanted person in Chesterfield County or Colonial Heights, call Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward.

LATEST HEADLINES: