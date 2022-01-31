Chesterfield parents, here’s your chance to get involved in your kid’s school board

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) —If you’re a community member interested in connecting with your local school, check this out. Applications are still being accepted for a position on the Chesterfield County School Board advisory committee.

The position available is on the Citizens Budget Advisory Committee for the Midlothian District.

Chesterfield County said the purpose of the Citizens Budget Advisory Committee is to help the school board assess and divvy out resources to ensure the best possible school division.

The deadline to submit your application is February 17. Advisory committee members must reside in the district they represent.

The duties of the advisory committee are to:

Participate in training and review activities related to the Chesterfield County Public Schools strategic plan, financial policies and budget process to have a better understanding of CCPS priorities, historical expenditures, staffing and performance data and projected revenue and expenditure activity.

Collaborate with Chesterfield County Public Schools staff members during development of the operating budget and capital improvement plan to advise the School Board on resource allocations and complete board requested or approved research projects including a formal report with recommendations to the School Board, as needed.

Review the superintendent’s proposed budget including projected revenue and expenditure activity and provide recommendations on options to compensate for variances.

Initiate, upon the School Board’s request, any study on specific topics or issues. The Citizens Budget Advisory Committee may also suggest topics or issues to address, with the concurrence of the School Board.