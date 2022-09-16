CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Construction on new paths at Rockwood Park, Chesterfield County’s oldest park, will cause road closures, limited parking and different routes around the park starting this weekend.

Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation is beginning renovations to set up a new traffic control plan and pedestrian walking path at Rockwood Park, located at 3401 Courthouse Road in Richmond. This construction will begin on Sunday, Sept. 18 and continue for several weeks.

During this renovation, there will be some partial road closures around the park. Because of this, there will be detours and some parking lots will be closed or blocked off. All detours and closures will be clearly marked.

Park visitors may have to take a different and potentially longer path to get to their desired designation in from the open parking lots. During construction there will also be a one-way pedestrian walkway that follows the loop road. Visitors should take care to be aware of their surroundings as they take these new route through the park.

For additional information, on Rockwood Park and the upcoming renovations, visit the Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation Department online.