Buildings around Chesterfield Towne Center evacuated for gas leak

Work begins to fix gas leak that evacuated buildings near Chesterfield Towne Center. (photo by 8News’ Ben Dennis)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — High levels of gas were detected near the Chesterfield Towne Center around 12:30 p.m. today. The gas leak prompted an evacuation of nearby businesses including the Chipotle.

According to Chesterfield County Fire Department the gas leak took around an hour to get under control. The impacted buildings are still closed.

The leak was caused by an electrical failure melting a plastic natural gas line. Chesterfield Towne Center General Manager Bryon Wall told 8News the mall was never evacuated, but a building in the area that houses multiple businesses is closed.

Wall explained to 8News’ Ben Dennis that the gas line problem should be remedied by this evening and the building should open up by tomorrow.

Chesterfield Towne Center General Manager Bryon Wall told 8News that businesses nearby — The Vitamin Shoppe, GameStop and Chipotle — are closed. (photo by 8News’ Ben Dennis)

While the leak was being handle traffic was rerouted on Midlothian Turnpike westbound. The Chesterfield Towne Center Mall remained open.

Emergency crews have now left the area but Dominion Energy and Columbia Gas staff remain on site.

No one was hurt during the incident.