Parts of Jefferson Davis Highway closed in Chesterfield next week due to railroad crossing work

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Sections of Jefferson Davis Highway (Route 1) in Chesterfield County will be closed due to a series of scheduled CSX railroad crossing repairs on state-maintained routes.

If weather allows it, Jefferson Davis Highway will be closed between Ruffin Mill Road and Old Bermuda Hundred Road from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, April 19 and Wednesday, April 21.

Drivers should use this provided detour during the hours listed above:

Jefferson Davis Hwy. (Rt. 1) northbound – Take Ruffin Mill Rd. (Rt. 746) east to Woods Edge Rd. (Rt. 620) to I-95 north and take Exit 61B to West Hundred Rd. (Rt. 10) back to Jefferson Davis Hwy.

Jefferson Davis Hwy. (Rt. 1) southbound – Take Old Bermuda Hundred Rd. (Rt. 618) east to Old Stage Rd. (Rt. 732) north to West Hundred Rd. (Rt. 10) west to I-95 south and take Exit 58A to Woods Edge Rd. (Rt. 620) east to Ruffin Mill Rd. (Rt. 746) west back to Jefferson Davis Hwy.

Drivers are reminded to not move or drive around any road closure barricades or signage.

The schedule provided by VDOT is subject to change and anyone with questions or concerns are able to contact Southern Commercial Development at 803-808-3600.