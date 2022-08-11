CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a truck went over an embankment and landed on its roof on Interstate 295 in Chesterfield.

According to the Chesterfield Police Department, around 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, a 2020 Toyota Tundra was towing a trailer on Meadowville Road when the driver tried to pass a 2015 Freightliner on a double-yellow line.

As the Tundra tried to pass, an oncoming vehicle forced it to move back into its original lane, and in doing so it clipped the Freightliner. The impact caused the Tundra to go through the guard rail and down an embankment, landing on its roof in the southbound lanes of I-295.

A passenger in the Tundra was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

Photo: Lt. Otero, Chesterfield Police

Meadowville Road will remain closed as police continue to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.