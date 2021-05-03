Paving to begin on Lucks Lane in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County announced that paving will start on Lucks Lane on Tuesday.

Efforts to widen Lucks Lane began towards the end of 2017 and have been ongoing ever since. Back in February, officials with Chesterfield County said they expected to finish the project in May — almost two years behind schedule.

While the county works to pave the road, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Significant delays are expected in the area and drivers are encouraged to drive a different route when possible.