Paving underway at Old Hundred and Otterdale Road roundabout

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County announced that paving is now underway at the Otterdale and Old Hundred Road roundabout and is expected to end on Thursday.

They suggest people avoid the area or use an alternate route this week because they are expecting delays of 20 minutes or more.

This paving is part of an improvement project that included the construction of a roundabout at the intersection to improve traffic flow and safety. They expect construction in the area to be completed by the end of April.

