Tree removal worker killed after being struck by vehicle in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tree removal worker has died after being struck by a vehicle in Chesterfield Thursday, police confirmed to 8News.
Chesterfield Fire & EMS officials say crews responded to the 2000 block of Hickstead Road for a motor vehicle accident with injury just after 1:50 p.m.
According to officials, the victim was suffering from life-threatening injuries and later died.
The identification of the worker is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.
An investigation is ongoing.
8News has a crew on scene and will have a live report on 8News at 6 p.m.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8news for updates.
