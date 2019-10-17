1  of  4
Tree removal worker killed after being struck by vehicle in Chesterfield

Chesterfield County

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tree removal worker has died after being struck by a vehicle in Chesterfield Thursday, police confirmed to 8News.

Chesterfield Fire & EMS officials say crews responded to the 2000 block of Hickstead Road for a motor vehicle accident with injury just after 1:50 p.m.

According to officials, the victim was suffering from life-threatening injuries and later died.

The identification of the worker is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

An investigation is ongoing.

