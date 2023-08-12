CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he was hit by a driver while walking on Route 1 in Chesterfield County.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, the crash took place at around 4:55 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 on the 11300 block of Route 1.

Police say the driver of a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta was heading south on Route 1 when they struck a man walking in the roadway. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not identify the man who was killed or the driver, but said the driver stayed at the scene after the crash and is cooperating with officers.

This crash is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.