Pedestrian hit by car in Chesterfield

A pedestrian is hurt after a crash on Midlothian Turnpike Saturday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)-A person is hurt after police say they were hit by a car in Chesterfield Saturday night.

Chesterfield Police say the driver of a 1999 Honda Civic was traveling Eastbound in the 7100 block of Midlothian Turnpike about 8:30 Saturday night when he struck two vehicles.

The driver then got out of his car, and started crossing Midlothian Turnpike, where he was hit by a car traveling Westbound.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8news for updates.