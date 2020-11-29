Pedestrian hit by police vehicle in Chesterfield on Nov. 29, 2020 (Photo contributed by Donnie Moore)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County police officer was driving to assist another officer when they struck a pedestrian with their vehicle. The motor vehicle crash occurred in the 2400 block of West Hundred Road around 11 p.m. on Saturday night.

According to police, the driver was headed east when they hit the pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.