CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As a part of an ongoing investigation into a deadly car accident in which a pedestrian was hit by a car, Chesterfield Police has released the identity of the victim.

Police said 27-year-old Jalen A. Sefu was walking in the road on East Hundred Road around 5 a.m. on Feb. 23 when he was hit by the driver of a 2018 Hyundai Accent. Sefu, of the 2700 block of Martingale Road, was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police said the driver who hit Sefu remained at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash, and ask anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.