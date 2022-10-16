CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police Department is currently investigating a vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian on Midlothian Turnpike.

The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, and was located in the 7900 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

The driver of a 2014 Kia Optima was traveling west on Midlothian Turnpike when they reportedly struck a pedestrian, according to police. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that the driver of the Kia Optima had been identified but both the identity of the driver and the victim are being withheld at this time as the investigation continues.

(Photo: Autumn Childress, 8News)

As of 10:15 p.m., Midlothian Turnpike westbound remains closed from Buford Road and Turner Road, according to VDOT.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.