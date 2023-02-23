CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is currently investigating a deadly motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian just north of Hopewell.

Shortly after 5 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, officers were called to the intersection of East Hundred Road and Allied Road for a reported motor vehicle accident.

According to police, a 2018 Hyundai Accent had been traveling on East Hundred Road when it hit a man who was walking in the roadway. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police said that the identity of the pedestrian will be withheld until the next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact The Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.