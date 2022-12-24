The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Route 1

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian died after they were hit by a vehicle on Route 1 Friday night in Chesterfield.

According to the Chesterfield Police Department, the person was running across the westbound lanes of Route 1 near Cary Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. when they were hit by a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van.

The victim will not be identified until the family is notified. The driver is cooperating with the police.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251.

