Pedestrian killed on Thanksgiving identified by Chesterfield Police

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The 49-year-old man struck and killed by a Kia Sorento driver on Thanksgiving has been identified by Chesterfield County Police.

Police said that Thurone Austin, who lived on Westower Drive, was hit while walking on Hull Street Road. The crash occurred in the 7000 block, the same spot where two other people have been hit and killed by drivers.

The Kia Sorento driver stayed at the scene with Austin and police following the crash.

Austin was hit just after 6 p.m. and died at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.