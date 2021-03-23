Pedestrian struck, killed in Chesterfield County on Tuesday night

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian was hit and killed at the intersection of Courthouse Road and Cherylann Road in Chesterfield County on Tuesday night.

The Chesterfield County Police Department says the pedestrian was hit around 8:15 p.m. The driver stayed at the scene.

The pedestrian passed away at scene, police are not able to share an identity at this time but have confirmed the victim is an adult.

Police say the investigation is still in its early stages and more details will be available later.