CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Fire and EMS is investigating after a house caught fire on Laurel Spring Road.

According to a spokesperson for the department, firefighters responded to a home at the 13800 block of Laurel Spring Road at 12:26 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 19. Crews saw flames coming from one corner of the roof when they arrived.

Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely and the fire was marked under control at 1:36 a.m. on Sunday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

