Person attempts to set Chesterfield home on fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Fire Department was called to a home on Whistlers Cove Drive for reports of a fire.

According to a Chesterfield firefighter at the scene, someone inside of the home was trying to set it on fire. There was no visible evidence that a fire had been successfully started at the scene.

Police were called to scene to handle the attempted fie setting. Fire trucks left the scene but a heavy police presence was there at around 7:30 p.m.

The street was closed off while first responders were there.