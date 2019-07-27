Police ID man hit, killed by train in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities have identified the man who was killed after being hit by a train in Chesterfield County late Friday night.

Police say Ronnie R. Coleman, 30, the 20100 block of Loyal Avenue, was laying on the train tracks when he was struck by a northbound CSX train.

It happened near the 3500 block of South Street in Ettrick just after 10 p.m.

Police are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.