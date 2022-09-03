CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Chesterfield County early Saturday morning.

Chesterfield County police officers responded to the 3300 block of Old Courthouse Road at about 8:10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, for a report of an unresponsive person that had a gunshot wound. When officers arrived on the scene, they found police one victim inside a vehicle. The victim was dead on the scene.

The identity of the victim is being withheld and police contact next of kin.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.