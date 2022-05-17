CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car Tuesday evening.

The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating the incident, which happened just before 9 p.m.

Police said a dark-colored sedan was driving north in the 6500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway when the driver hit a pedestrian who was walking southbound in the northbound lane. The driver of the car did not stop.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they will continue investigating, and ask anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.