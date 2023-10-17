CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was killed and another seriously injured in a house fire in Chesterfield County early Tuesday morning.

The fire was first reported at 1:17 a.m. and was located at a residence near the intersection of Lansmill Drive and Pine Forest Drive. First responders arrived at the scene at 1:22 a.m.

One person was killed in a fire on Lansmill Drive in Chesterfield Tuesday morning. (Credit: Alexis Bellamy/8news)

One person was killed in a fire on Lansmill Drive in Chesterfield Tuesday morning. (Credit: Alexis Bellamy/8news)

One person was killed in a fire on Lansmill Drive in Chesterfield Tuesday morning. (Credit: Alexis Bellamy/8news)

Captain Joe Harvey with the Chesterfield Fire Department told 8News one person was killed and another was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A dog was also rescued and is expected to survive.

Authorities are expected to remain on site for a few hours. There is no further information available at this time.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 8News for updates .