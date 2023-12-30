CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A person was killed during the early morning hours on Saturday in a crash in the Brandermill community in Chesterfield County.

According to a lieutenant with Chesterfield Police Department, that person died in a single-vehicle crash around midnight on Saturday, Dec. 30, near the intersection of Brandermill Parkway and Barnes Spring Road.

Police said a 2016 Chevrolet Impala was driving north when it ran off the road and hit a tree. A passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Other people inside the vehicle were taken to an area hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

The road near the accident scene was shut down as the investigation continued around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The victim has not been identified and the cause of the crash has not been released.

If you have any information, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 8News for updates.