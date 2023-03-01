CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A person is in the hospital after police say they were shot while inside a vehicle near Colonial Heights in Chesterfield.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, officers were called to the 1700 block of Ruffin Mill Road at around 1:17 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1 for a reported shooting.

When they got there, they saw a person in a vehicle who had been shot. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition is not known at this time.

A person has been taken into custody in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.