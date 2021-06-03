Man suffers serious injuries during crash on Woodpecker Road in Chesterfield, expect delays

One person suffered serious injuries during a crash on Woodpecker Road in Chesterfield Thursday afternoon. (Photo: 8News Photographer Will McCue)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers should expect delays on Woodpecker Road after a crash sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to Chesterfield authorities, a man was driving a 2007 Mazda sedan north on Woodpecker Road when he attempted to pass another car. The man lost control and the vehicle went off the road and struck a utility pole. Police also said the car overturned several times.

Woodpecker Road between Reedy Branch Road to Cattail Road will be closed for several hours as crews investigate.

There are power outages in the area because the car hit a powerline, authorities said. Crews are on the scene working to fix the utility pole.

